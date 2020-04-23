Lady Gaga Reveals 'Chromatica' Tracklisting

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John co-star...



*Lady Gaga* has shared the full tracklisting for 'Chromatica'.



The pop icon's new album was slated to land this year, accompanied by a lavish world tour.



Alas, a pandemic intervened, with 'Chromatica' now being pushed back as Gaga organised a *global music extravaganza to aid health services.*



Teasing fans with fresh details, the pop star has unveiled the full tracklisting for her album, with guest stars named as Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John.



Here's the tracklisting in full:



1. Chromatica I

2. Alice

3. Stupid Love

4. Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)

5. Free Woman

6. Fun Tonight

7. Chromatica II

8. 911

9. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK)

11. Engima

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above (featuring Elton John)

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon



