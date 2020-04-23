Move On Challenge: Neha Kakkar asks all the girls to stop crying over their exes in a fantastic video! Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Neha Kakkar has seen a lot of highs and lows in her personal and professional life. Talking about the former, she was in a relationship, and a rather strong one, with Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli, but fate had other plans and they broke up. After her relationship with the actor ended, she declared publicly that she was... 👓 View full article

