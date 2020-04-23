Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, The Wiggles And More Set for ‘Music From The Home Front’ Concert Special

Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, The Wiggles And More Set for ‘Music From The Home Front’ Concert Special

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The special event will pay tribute to those at the frontline fighting COVID-19, and servicemen and women from Down Under.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: TV Concert Special Viewed By More Than 20 Million People

TV Concert Special Viewed By More Than 20 Million People 00:32

 More than 20 million people watched the TV special “One World: Together At Home.” According to CNN, the special aired across 30 networks, showing off the talent of various artists. The number of viewers did not include those who streamed the concert online. The concert celebrated those fighting...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giockaj

🌙 G 🌙 RT @RecordingAcad: This Saturday, @tameimpala's Kevin Parker, @CourtneyBarnett, @vancejoy, and more will perform during Music From The Home… 1 day ago

jpomsa04

𝔅𝔩𝔦𝔷𝔷𝔞𝔯𝔡 ❄️༷ⷮ ⷨ RT @billboard: The biggest stars from Down Under are coming together for a one-off concert https://t.co/Mxdd6A77LP 1 day ago

rcontrol

Remote Control .@courtneymelba joins an incredible lineup for Music from the Home Front, 7.30 tomorrow night on @Channel9 AEST https://t.co/jRd3FQtM2X 1 day ago

itstimjones

Tim Jones RT @nmeaustralia: An exciting ANZAC Day livestream featuring @tameimpala's Kevin Parker, @courtneymelba, @TheWiggles and many more https://… 1 day ago

RecordingAcad

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs This Saturday, @tameimpala's Kevin Parker, @CourtneyBarnett, @vancejoy, and more will perform during Music From The… https://t.co/3nahrlgbmJ 1 day ago

latestbeats

Beat Feeds Kevin Parker, Vance Joy, The Wiggles, and more slated for ‘Music From The Home Front’ broadcast special #beats: Tam… https://t.co/ytg3pYQT5u 1 day ago

MusicLinkUp

MusicLinkUp What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril23 Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, The Wiggles And More Set for ‘M… https://t.co/JJIlEo7xtG 2 days ago

DenisDvezine

Denis Vézina Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, The Wiggles And More Set for ‘Music From The Home Front’ Concert Special… https://t.co/l7BtLUawfN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.