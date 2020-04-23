Global  

Gerard Way Shares Two New Songs

Clash Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Gerard Way Shares Two New SongsMy Chemical Romance singer posts unheard demos...

*My Chemical Romance* frontman *Gerard Way* has shared two unheard demos.

The emo giants were due to play a huge reformation tour this summer, but sadly this has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Gerard Way is also working on the 'Hesitant Alien' album, and previously shared some work from these sessions.

Two new songs - 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01' - are now online, offering more insight into the songwriter's current mindset.

Tune in below.

