Gerard Way Shares Two New Songs

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

My Chemical Romance singer posts unheard demos...



*My Chemical Romance* frontman *Gerard Way* has shared two unheard demos.



The emo giants were due to play a huge reformation tour this summer, but sadly this has been postponed due to coronavirus.



Gerard Way is also working on the 'Hesitant Alien' album, and previously shared some work from these sessions.



Two new songs - 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01' - are now online, offering more insight into the songwriter's current mindset.



Tune in below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

My Chemical Romance singer posts unheard demos...*My Chemical Romance* frontman *Gerard Way* has shared two unheard demos.The emo giants were due to play a huge reformation tour this summer, but sadly this has been postponed due to coronavirus.Gerard Way is also working on the 'Hesitant Alien' album, and previously shared some work from these sessions.Two new songs - 'PS Earth' and 'Crate Amp_01' - are now online, offering more insight into the songwriter's current mindset.Tune in below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

