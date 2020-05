'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray Brown Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hear a concert with pianist Monty Alexander and bassist Ray Brown from 2000. Host Christian McBride picks his favorite songs from the gig that puts both musicians' joy and camaraderie on full display. 👓 View full article

