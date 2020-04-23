Chris Cuomo is speaking out about his son's battle with Coronavirus. It's been one month since the CNN anchor shared that he had tested positive for the virus, and now Chris is...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brett Dave Wheird ↗️ RT @enews: Chris Cuomo Shares Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/23x3IjL2cR 1 hour ago E! News Chris Cuomo Shares Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Recovery From Coronavirus https://t.co/23x3IjL2cR 1 hour ago Yahoo Entertainment Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: 'I feel pretty good today'… https://t.co/q9NEHhlrkX 4 days ago m cass Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: 'I feel pretty good today' https://t.co/8yPqOmgCxK 4 days ago Patricia Ortego Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: 'I feel pretty good today' https://t.co/BEXcVfkmSF 4 days ago Denise W G Notice ALL SYMPTOMS!! Glad that both are okay, better.. Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing po… https://t.co/T2T0CK8UY7 4 days ago Marc Boehm RT @Marc_ymarc: Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: 'I feel pretty good today' https://t.… 4 days ago [email protected]🏠 Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina shares update after testing positive for the coronavirus: 'I feel pretty good today'… https://t.co/yhxoh5CQWV 4 days ago