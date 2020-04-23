Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: “I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records”

French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: “I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records”

SOHH Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: “I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records”New York rapper French Montana wants people to put ample respect on his name. The hip-hop veteran has responded to folks thinking Young Thug can really compete with him on a hits level. French Montana Says Check Your Stats Montana went online this week to discuss his numbers. French let the world know he has […]

The post French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: “I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar 01:13

 French Montana Still Claims He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar French Montana took to Twitter, doubling down on comments he made about Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar. French Montana, via Twitter Montana explained that while he believed that he could win a battle with Lamar, there was...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: “I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records” - New… https://t.co/7Ra8ouYFzl 33 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH French Montana Responds To Everyone Thinking Young Thug Has More Hits: "I Have More Than 20 Platinum Records"… https://t.co/mkxT09ihSN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.