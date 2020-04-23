Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Sleep Schedules Help Them Parent Baby Raddix

How Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Sleep Schedules Help Them Parent Baby Raddix

E! Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz took to Instagram Live on Wednesday and explained how having a different sleep schedule than Benji Madden has come in handy when it comes to feeding their daughter...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's conflicting sleep patterns help them as parents

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's conflicting sleep patterns help them as parents 00:38

 Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden's incompatible body clocks have proved to be invaluable when it comes to parenting their three-month-old daughter, Raddix.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.