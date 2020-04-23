Global  

'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' First Look Released!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Here’s your first look at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian! In Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. The new program will debut on May 4 and will [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Niles Fitch makes history as Disney's first black, live-action prince

Niles Fitch makes history as Disney's first black, live-action prince 00:41

 The 'This Is Us' actor will play Prince Tuma in the forthcoming Disney+ film, 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals'.

