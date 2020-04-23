Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Elton John announced that all of his remaining Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates will be postponed until 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deimeke03

Jeff Deimeke RT @kcmq: BREAKING: Elton John (@eltonofficial) has postponed all 2020 dates of his farewell tour. https://t.co/dc6DvEjWFa https://t.co/E… 3 minutes ago

falacavalo

Paulinho Paes The One RT @MusicLinkUp: What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril23 Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Amid Coronavirus… 5 minutes ago

MusicLinkUp

MusicLinkUp What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril23 Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Amid Coron… https://t.co/8vR5VM9YMb 7 minutes ago

officialillwill

ill Will RT @NME: "This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans" https://t.co/OhRr3npwe8 27 minutes ago

wtatangelo

Wade Tatangelo RT @Ticketsarasota: Elton John postpones farewell show at Tampa's Amalie Arena https://t.co/fNY33rb7NF 1 hour ago

elcafedejimmy

JIMMY VILLAREAL🎙️ Se suspende la gira de @eltonofficial Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 – Roll… https://t.co/IzXeuYNRCg 2 hours ago

mayorisaac

Teresa Isaac Elton John postpones remainder of farewell tour, including Lexington concert https://t.co/KZOFBykb0M 2 hours ago

kcmq

96.7 KCMQ BREAKING: Elton John (@eltonofficial) has postponed all 2020 dates of his farewell tour. https://t.co/dc6DvEjWFa https://t.co/EdCesiA83m 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.