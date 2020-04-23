Global  

Complex Roasts French Montana + Proves He’s Nowhere Close To Kendrick Lamar’s Level: “Men Lie. Women Lie. Numbers Don’t Lie”

SOHH Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Complex Roasts French Montana + Proves He’s Nowhere Close To Kendrick Lamar’s Level: “Men Lie. Women Lie. Numbers Don’t Lie”Popular culture publication Complex is weighing in on the debate between French Montana and Kendrick Lamar. The publisher has compared both hip-hop heavyweights’ chart-making ability. French Montana Vs. Kendrick Lamar By The Numbers Last night, Complex’s social media pages compared the hits both Kendrick and French have to their names. Despite the initial perception, K. […]

