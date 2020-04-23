BIA Uses Chief Keef Mugshot To Warn Everyone She’s In Demon Mode: “My Home Studio Equipment Came In Today”
|
Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Rap artist BIA is ready to get some serious studio time in. The hip-hop entertainer has teased fans about preparing to put together some fire tunes. BIA Is In Demon Mode The Los Angeles entertainer jumped onto her Instagram page Thursday to deliver big news. BIA revealed she had home studio equipment to put together […]
The post BIA Uses Chief Keef Mugshot To Warn Everyone She’s In Demon Mode: “My Home Studio Equipment Came In Today” appeared first on .