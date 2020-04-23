Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are the "Cutest Co-Hosts Ever" as They Adorably Take Over Today Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Savannah Guthrie had a few unexpected guests on Thursday's episode of Today. The anchor's 3-year-old son Charley crashed the morning show to give his mom a little extra love.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Njoki Ann Heizy RT @enews: Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are the "Cutest Co-Hosts Ever" as They Adorably Take Over Today https://t.co/31fI3SD4ZU 54 minutes ago Stuff Entertainment Savannah Guthrie's kids are the 'cutest co-hosts ever' as they adorably take over today https://t.co/KY85R8QY2j 3 hours ago E! News Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are the "Cutest Co-Hosts Ever" as They Adorably Take Over Today https://t.co/31fI3SD4ZU 4 hours ago Selena Gomez FanClub Savannah Guthrie's Kids Are the "Cutest Co-Hosts Ever" as They Adorably Take Over Today https://t.co/OrjHN8Ggw8 https://t.co/IhKzSkhEE7 5 hours ago