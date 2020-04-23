Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elizabeth Warren's Brother Don Reed Dies From Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren's Brother Don Reed Dies From Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Don Reed, who is Elizabeth Warren‘s older brother, has passed away due to the Coronavirus. “My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dies From Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dies From Coronavirus 00:21

 Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said her oldest brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.