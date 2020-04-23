Global  

Courtney Love Approves of Post Malone Covering Nirvana, Thanks 'Mighty' Kurt Cobain

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Post Malone has Courtney Love's stamp of approval for his Nirvana tribute livestream. See what she said.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers

Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers 00:34

 Post Malone is set to entertain fans in self-isolation by performing a virtual concert full of Nirvana covers.

