‘Insane Clown Posse’ Postpones Annual Fan Gathering Over Coronavirus: ‘We Refuse to Risk Even ONE Juggalo Life’

Mediaite Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
‘Insane Clown Posse’ Postpones Annual Fan Gathering Over Coronavirus: ‘We Refuse to Risk Even ONE Juggalo Life’The Insane Clown Posse and Psychopathic Records announced the postponement of the annual Gathering of the Juggalos due to concerns over the coronavirus.
