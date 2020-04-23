Global  

WATCH: Trump Berates CBS News' Weijia Jiang for Calling Whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright Gifted

WATCH: Trump Berates CBS News’ Weijia Jiang for Calling Whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright Gifted

Mediaite Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump insisted he didn’t know anything about whistleblowing vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright, but then berated CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang for asking about Bright’s “gifts” in his field of expertise. On Wednesday, Dr. Bright released a blockbuster statement in which he said he’d been demoted from his position leading the […]
 Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19...

