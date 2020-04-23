WATCH: Trump Berates CBS News’ Weijia Jiang for Calling Whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright Gifted

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump insisted he didn’t know anything about whistleblowing vaccine expert Dr. Rick Bright, but then berated CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang for asking about Bright’s “gifts” in his field of expertise. On Wednesday, Dr. Bright released a blockbuster statement in which he said he’d been demoted from his position leading the […] 👓 View full article



