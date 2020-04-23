Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti" to Detroit Hospital Workers Fighting the Coronavirus

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We love the way Eminem gives. In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are countless examples of both celebrities and ordinary Americans giving back in clever and unique... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published 15 hours ago Hospital Workers Say They Deserve Hazard Pay For Coronavirus Pandemic 02:41 They are not doctors or nurses, but other hospital workers’ jobs are still on the frontlines – every day, they are transporting sick patients, and cleaning rooms and waste. And as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, they say they deserve hazard pay.