Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti" to Detroit Hospital Workers Fighting the Coronavirus

E! Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
We love the way Eminem gives. In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are countless examples of both celebrities and ordinary Americans giving back in clever and unique...
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Hospital Workers Say They Deserve Hazard Pay For Coronavirus Pandemic

Hospital Workers Say They Deserve Hazard Pay For Coronavirus Pandemic 02:41

 They are not doctors or nurses, but other hospital workers’ jobs are still on the frontlines – every day, they are transporting sick patients, and cleaning rooms and waste. And as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, they say they deserve hazard pay.

