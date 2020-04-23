Global  

On Showtime, 'Homeland' Bids Adieu, While 'Penny Dreadful' Marks Its Return

NPR Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Critic David Bianculli says both shows have uncanny parallels to today's world. Homeland's final season has been truly unnerving, while Penny Dreadful's new season centers on a supernatural villain.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Adam Rodriguez On Showtime's

Adam Rodriguez On Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels" 07:40

 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new Showtime series, Los Angeles in the 1930s, and what it was like to be in "Magic Mike."

