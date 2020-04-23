'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The 33-year-old actor who was fired from the series 'The Chi' due to alleged misconduct is facing felony charges for possession of weapons and drugs following arrest. 👓 View full article

