Netflix To Exclusively Stream New 'Pokémon Journeys' Series In US - Watch The Trailer!
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () Pokémon Journeys: The Series is coming to Netflix!! The new animated series from The Pokémon Company has landed exclusive streaming rights for the US on the platform. Here’s a synopsis: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the [...]
Pokemon Journeys- The Series Trailer - Netflix Futures
