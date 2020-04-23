Global  

Netflix To Exclusively Stream New 'Pokémon Journeys' Series In US - Watch The Trailer!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Pokémon Journeys: The Series is coming to Netflix!! The new animated series from The Pokémon Company has landed exclusive streaming rights for the US on the platform. Here’s a synopsis: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the [...]
 Pokemon Journeys- The Series Trailer - Netflix Futures Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash...

