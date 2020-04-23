Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alessia Cara Talks Voicing Jane In 'The Willoughbys', Plus Stream Her Song 'I Choose'

Alessia Cara Talks Voicing Jane In 'The Willoughbys', Plus Stream Her Song 'I Choose'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Alessia Cara is starring as Jane in Netflix’s latest animated feature The Willoughbys. The movie came out this week on April 22nd, and the 23-year-old singer took to Instagram to talk about getting the chance to voice a character. “the willoughbys is finally out on @netflix 💚 what a dream it’s been to make this [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Meet The WILLOUGHBYS

Meet The WILLOUGHBYS 03:38

 Meet The WILLOUGHBYS Official Clip - official movie clip, starring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Alessia Cara, Jane Krakowski & Sean Cullen

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YosefMJCruz22

yosef cruz️ RT @justjaredjr: Alessia Cara spent 3 years working on the new @netflix film #TheWilloughbys! https://t.co/IytZ9VJybX 46 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Alessia Cara spent 3 years working on the new @netflix film #TheWilloughbys! https://t.co/IytZ9VJybX 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.