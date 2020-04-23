Tory Lanez Geeks Out Over LeBron James Turning Up To The New Toronto While Getting A Haircut
|
Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez is feeling the love. The rap entertainer has reacted to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turning up to his The New Toronto 3 mixtape. Tory Lanez Geeks Out Over LeBron James’ Co-Sign Lanez went to Instagram Thursday with some must-see content. In the video, Tory shared a clip of […]
The post Tory Lanez Geeks Out Over LeBron James Turning Up To The New Toronto While Getting A Haircut appeared first on .