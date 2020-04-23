Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Travis Scott Is Performing a Concert on 'Fortnite' & Debuting a New Song!

Travis Scott Is Performing a Concert on 'Fortnite' & Debuting a New Song!

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott is taking over Fortnite. The 27-year-old rapper will be heading into the massively popular game for Astronomical, a three-day concert event beginning on Thursday (April 23) amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott The concert will be shown five times across three days, beginning at 7 [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'  00:59

 Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23-25. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total. Two loading screens and a Astroworld Cyclone Glider will be given to all...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com .@trvisXX is set to perform a concert on #Fortnite tonight - here's what to expect! https://t.co/vIwKL6QfFS 28 minutes ago

JavzB

Javyb Quarantine needs to end ,this***got Travis Scott performing a concert on Fortnite 4 hours ago

_kishanmistry

kishan 🌸 The closest thing we’re getting to a concert soon is Travis Scott performing on Fortnite... https://t.co/peI23vW0n3 16 hours ago

bigboydancan

DANCAN I follow this app for concerts to like buy tickets and***and it sent me a notif about Travis Scott performing an… https://t.co/KI81fOmZoG 2 days ago

anpaus2

Tony | Streamer @ ANPAUS Team RT @zetaricketts_: i’ve never played fortnite in my life but apparently travis scott is having a concert on there on thursday night perform… 3 days ago

yo_iloveit

Blazin G🤴🏾🦅🔥 Now we got Travis Scott performing a concert on Fortnite. Wtf is happening? 💀 3 days ago

zetaricketts_

zetaricketts i’ve never played fortnite in my life but apparently travis scott is having a concert on there on thursday night pe… https://t.co/sbTRLomnJ3 3 days ago

BenTyler777

Benjamin Tyler🎮Re:Mind, Royal, Remake, Final Mix+ Did I just see “Travis Scott performing virtual concert in Fortnite?” or am I just that fucking high? 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.