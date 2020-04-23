Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Accidentally Did This Before Quarantine - Watch! (Video)

Global  

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Oops! Chris Hemsworth‘s wife Elsa Pataky over-prepared in advance! The 36-year-old Thor actor called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (April 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth “My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper, like, three months ago and thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes. So, [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia

Chris Hemsworth was 'suffocated' in Hollywood before relocating back to Australia 00:37

 Chris Hemsworth returned to his native Australia after being "suffocated by work" while living in Los Angeles.

