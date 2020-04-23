Global  

New Female 'Star Wars' Series Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Lesley Headland, the mastermind behind Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series, has been signed up to develop a new 'Star Wars' project set in an alternate universe.
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News

Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News 01:16

 Leslye Headland will write and act as showrunner for the project, which is said to have a female-centric point of view on the galaxy far, far away.

