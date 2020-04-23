Global  

Fred The Godson Reportedly Dies After Coronavirus Battle, Announces Collaborator Jaquae

SOHH Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Fred The Godson Reportedly Dies After Coronavirus Battle, Announces Collaborator JaquaeNew York rapper Fred The Godson has reportedly died. New reports claim the hip-hop veteran is dead following a publicized fight with COVID-19. Fred’s collaborator Jaquae went to Instagram Thursday with the shocking news. He also admitted the loss had completely rocked him. “Sleep in peace my brother….. 💙🙏🏾 You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U […]

The post Fred The Godson Reportedly Dies After Coronavirus Battle, Announces Collaborator Jaquae appeared first on .
