Goldie Hawn Changed Kate Hudson's Name While in Labor!

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kate Hudson was almost named Rebecca! Her mom Goldie Hawn revealed the story of how her name changed from Rebecca to Kate. The story happened when Goldie was in labor with Kate in 1979. β€œShe kicked me so hard in my vagina that I changed her name right on the spot because she was tough,” [...] πŸ‘“ View full article