Maxine Waters Dedicates Coronavirus Relief Bill to Sister ‘Dying in Hospital’ From Virus

Mediaite Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dedicated the coronavirus relief bill -- which is currently being pushed through the House after passing in the Senate -- to her sister "who is dying in a hospital" of the coronavirus, Thursday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill

NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill 00:24

 Today the New York City Council is expected to introduce a COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping New Yorkers impacted by the pandemic.

