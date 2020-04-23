Maxine Waters Dedicates Coronavirus Relief Bill to Sister ‘Dying in Hospital’ From Virus

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dedicated the coronavirus relief bill -- which is currently being pushed through the House after passing in the Senate -- to her sister "who is dying in a hospital" of the coronavirus, Thursday.

Tweets about this donna k RT @SafetyPinDaily: Maxine Waters dedicates legislation to sister dying of coronavirus || Via TheHill https://t.co/eIRyhKQV71 1 minute ago Miss Magnolia 🌺🌺TEXT TRUMP 88022 Looking for sympathy, maxine? Well, you'll not get it from me... but for your sister, I will pray! You can go str… https://t.co/tn2vrxA4sG 1 minute ago TrumpfanQ RT @intheMatrixxx: Maxine Waters dedicates legislation to sister dying of coronavirus https://t.co/aTiPGpW8V0 2 minutes ago Marti Pittman RT @thehill: JUST IN: Maxine Waters dedicates Congress relief package to sister dying of coronavirus https://t.co/mSrQ6PPCBu https://t.co/u… 2 minutes ago Koffee**Plz Maxine Waters dedicates relief bill to sister who is dying of coronavirus https://t.co/Hs0wyTb4Mb via @NBCNews 6 minutes ago Renee B RT @RepSylviaGarcia: My thoughts and prayers are with my friend @RepMaxineWaters as her sister fights for her life against COVID-19. Many… 7 minutes ago Ps 144:1 Maxine Waters Says Her Sister is Dying From Coronavirus, Dedicates Relief Package Vote to Her (VIDEO)… https://t.co/0KcZv47E4u 11 minutes ago kenneth oconnor Maxine Waters Says Her Sister is Dying From Coronavirus, Dedicates Relief Package Vote to Her (VIDEO)… https://t.co/TA0nXm6e8M 11 minutes ago