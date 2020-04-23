Global  

‘Saturday Night Live’ to Do Second At-Home Episode

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The 'Saturday Night Live' episode was announced April 23 on the show's Twitter feed, accompanied by a video of the cast joining in a video conference call.
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More | THR News

'SNL' Sets Second At-Home Episode, 'Back to the Future' Theory Shut Down by Screenwriter & More | THR News 02:02

 'Saturday Night Live' sets second at-home episode, 'Pokémon' is headed to Netflix and the screenwriter of 'Back to the Future' is settling a debate once and for all.

