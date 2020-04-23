ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Watch Luke Bryan @LukeBryanOnline, Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean & More Go Head-to-Head for Chari… https://t.co/8vVAa12vQB 20 hours ago

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Watch Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More Go Head-to-Head for Charity in ‘The Newlywed Challenge’ https… 23 hours ago

96.3 Star Country Watch Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and others Play Newlywed Challenge https://t.co/hc7gF8Y0eQ 1 day ago

James,MH3 (*Blue checkmark) since 2012 RT @995QYK: A bunch of country stars got together yesterday to play the Newlywed Game for a great cause! Watch; https://t.co/3xzfSnvKnO 1 day ago

99.5 QYK A bunch of country stars got together yesterday to play the Newlywed Game for a great cause! Watch; https://t.co/3xzfSnvKnO 1 day ago