Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fred the Godson Dead - Rapper Dies at 35 Due to Coronavirus

Fred the Godson Dead - Rapper Dies at 35 Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Fred the Godson has sadly died. The 35-year-old New York rapper died at the age of 35 following a battle with COVID-19, his friend DJ Self confirmed on Thursday (April 23). Self wrote that he “was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother.” Jaquae also posted about [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

laughingat

“This is for Rona, you big...oompa loompa body..” RT @VibeMagazine: Rapper Fred The Godson has died after suffering complications from the coronavirus 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BNW0WCUWrU https://t.c… 24 seconds ago

AriLovesDD

 RT @iHeartRadio: Fred The Godson has passed away after contracting the coronavirus earlier this month. https://t.co/3Jh72lqpxg 1 minute ago

bearhedge

bearhedge RT @nypost: Rapper Fred the Godson dead from coronavirus at 35 https://t.co/lXrCZgepr4 https://t.co/z7E5w2Kiw6 3 minutes ago

leelovetheorig1

LEE LOVE DONALD TRUMP KILLS FRED THE GODSON👁 GORDO RIP🙏🏾 CONDOLENCES TO ALL MOURNING HIS UNTIMELY HOMEGOING, MAY HIS REST BE… https://t.co/JxMaiKPTut 5 minutes ago

rollca49

Catalina Roller Rapper Fred the Godson Dies at 35 From Coronavirus https://t.co/1Ddovxt9w8 via @variety 5 minutes ago

ColorMeRed

Color Me Red📌 New York Rapper Fred The Godson Dead: Rapper Dies From Coronavirus at 36 https://t.co/GwVnLQCRqp via @heavysan 5 minutes ago

RedgmanNyc

RedGman NYC RT @TMZ: Rapper Fred the Godson Dead at 35 from COVID-19 Complications https://t.co/a5Y7tAISTY 6 minutes ago

buzzard74

acca 🇬🇾 RT @okayplayer: NY rapper, Fred The Godson has reportedly passed away after suffering from coronavirus complications. We send our thought… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.