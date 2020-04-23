Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fred the Godson death: Rapper dies aged 35 after contracting coronavirus

Fred the Godson death: Rapper dies aged 35 after contracting coronavirus

Independent Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Fred the Godson, a prominent New York rapper, has died aged 35 after contracting coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @HotNewHipHop: Fat Joe offered a heartfelt message in reaction to Fred the Godson's death, as well as Nas, Westside Gunn and more Rest… 8 minutes ago

sallie6youtube

Just Me 🎀 🦄🌺🧜‍♀️😍🥂🐬🦄 RT @newscomauHQ: Rapper Fred the Godson asked his fans to pray for him when he contracted coronavirus, aged just 35. It would be his last s… 1 hour ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au Rapper Fred the Godson asked his fans to pray for him when he contracted coronavirus, aged just 35. It would be his… https://t.co/YDG1H5NujE 1 hour ago

Marley__Monroe

⚜️ Summertime CHI ⚜️ #RIPFredDaGodson 🙏🏽 Fred the Godson death: Rapper dies aged 35 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/EkYllbKlcw 3 hours ago

BlackRoomMedia1

BlackRoomMedia Rapper's mourn the death of rapper Fred The Godson. _ Link in my bio _ #linkinmybio #news #hiphop #fredthegodson… https://t.co/UyiCxYsHZY 3 hours ago

code4culture

codefortheculture Sadly, Fred the Godson passed away today due to complications from Coronavirus. Rest in Peace, Fred the Godson or h… https://t.co/CNDrzBtzDJ 3 hours ago

ZapHS2

Zap HS2 #GTTO #AlwaysCorbyn RT @Daily_Express: Rapper Fred the Godson dies days after contracting coronavirus aged 35 - RIP https://t.co/7ayc0Ak3BE https://t.co/gCfVf… 3 hours ago

analarin

Ana Larin RT @Independent: Fred the Godson dies aged 35 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/qldcyKBRPz 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.