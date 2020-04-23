The royals are, well, royally thankful. On Thursday, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and birthday boy Prince Louis made a surprise...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Audy RT @RoyaNikkhah: WATCH: The whole Cambridge family join in #ClapForTheNHS #ClapForCarers paying tribute to @NHSuk as part of the ⁦@BBCOne⁩… 4 minutes ago Acceso Total Arizona Watch Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Applaud Their Healthcare Heroes https://t.co/FPsTz2VGwY https://t.co/h0ALGuR9a9 43 minutes ago E! Deutschland Watch Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Applaud Their Healthcare Heroes https://t.co/Co7vdQhbee https://t.co/6UCH2dMpxM 44 minutes ago Kenneth Londoner Kenneth Londoner | Watch Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Applaud Their Healthcare Heroes… https://t.co/h0qX8SDVJx 1 hour ago