Eminem Sends 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Feed Medical Workers in Detroit

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The Slim Shady is giving back to his community in native hometown of Detroit by delivering a container of his famous pasta treat to the healthcare workers.
News video: Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers 01:00

 Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers Henry Ford Health System revealed that the Detroit rapper donated cups of spaghetti to healthcare workers in his hometown. Henry Ford Health System, via Instagram "Mom's spaghetti" is a nod to Eminem's Academy Award-winning single, "Lose...

