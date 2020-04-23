Global  

The 1975 Deliver an Ode to Online Lust in 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)'

Billboard.com Thursday, 23 April 2020
The 1975 is just a month away from dropping their highly anticipated fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form. To hold us over until then, the group unveiled a new single on Thursday (April 23), "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)."
