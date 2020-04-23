Global  

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Baby No. 2

E! Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his entire family. E! News has learned the Hollywood actor and his wife Alejandra Silva recently welcomed their second child at their...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together

Richard Gere and wife reportedly welcome second child together 00:37

 Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have reportedly welcomed their second child together.

