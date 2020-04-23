Global  

Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd's New Dark Comedy 'The Shrink Next Door' Lands at Apple+

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are set to star in a new limited comedy series called The Shrink Next Door, airing soon on Apple+. This is the first time that Will, 52, and Paul, 51, will be on screen together since 2013′s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The eight-episode series is based on the 2019 [...]
