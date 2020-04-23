Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant, Shining UV Light Inside Patients to Kill Coronavirus in Bizarre, Rambling Tangent

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant, Shining UV Light Inside Patients to Kill Coronavirus in Bizarre, Rambling Tangent

Mediaite Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Trump suggests injecting disinfectant, shining 'tremendous' ultraviolet lights inside patients to kill coronavirus in bizarre, rambling tangent
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ride With These Ambulance Technicians Trying to Help Coronavirus Patients in Spain

Ride With These Ambulance Technicians Trying to Help Coronavirus Patients in Spain 00:54

 This is what a day in the life looks like for two ambulance technicians trying to help battle the coronavirus in Spain. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abraham

Abraham Williams RT @BrianKarem: We are all saved ! ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ suggests injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus and touts power of sunlight to b… 9 seconds ago

AnneAnnapolis

AWM RT @atrupar: "The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, o… 16 seconds ago

TeresaMac2009

Teresa McLaughlin RT @CJ_isnowblue: Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus and touts power of sunlight to beat disease Insanity and stu… 21 seconds ago

bountyofbeads2

Bounty Of Beads It’s Time to Impeach Trump RT @NewETSJ: For the love of God #TrumpCult, DO NOT follow @realDonaldTrump's advise and inject disinfectant into yourself! It might sound… 21 seconds ago

bondi_izzy

💧Susan Israel RT @PuestoLoco: @joncoopertweets Trump suggests “injecting disinfectant” to cure covid-19. This is not a joke. He’s insane. Watch for #MAGA… 33 seconds ago

cmuse40

Cornell WHAT AN IDIOT!!! Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as coronavirus treatment https://t.co/17r5JwhxNl 35 seconds ago

CJ_isnowblue

CJ 🌊 Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus and touts power of sunlight to beat disease Insanity a… https://t.co/IrOWmLaN2N 40 seconds ago

LawrenceBKLYNNY

Lawrence Lambert In today's White House #coronavirus briefing our stable genius of a president suggested injecting disinfectant into… https://t.co/M1CeGQaYIl 47 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.