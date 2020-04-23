Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC

Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC

E! Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The news we didn't know we were waiting for is here: the Parks and Recreation cast is reuniting, and not just for a fun Zoom party. We are getting a scripted reunion special,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

v_gioia

Veronica Gioia RT @enews: Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/Pp12p8dWc1 36 minutes ago

PEngChicago

Porcellato Engineering - #Chicago Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/OUMcrdW9gs 4 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/3obfspEbdV 4 hours ago

penghawaii

Porcellato Engineering - #Hawaii Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/MT2VDwsqzt 4 hours ago

PEngStLouis

Porcellato Engineering - #StLouis Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/YVMGAoRkSu 4 hours ago

PEngDallasTx

Porcellato Engineering - #Dallas Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/uD66DBQjQ7 4 hours ago

PEngFlorida1

Porcellato Engineering - #Florida Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/fQYqi17ppS 4 hours ago

PEngNewYork

Porcellato Engineering - #NewYork Leslie Knope Returns: The Parks and Recreation Cast Is Reuniting For a Scripted Special on NBC https://t.co/pEbWRURaHQ 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.