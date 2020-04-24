Trump Dragged for Irresponsibly Floating ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Covid-19 Patients: ‘Clorox is the New Kool-Aid’

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Trump Dragged for Irresponsibly Floating 'Injection' of Disinfectants Into Covid-19 Patients: 'Clorox is the New Kool-Aid'umors he was presenting as fact to the American people. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 2 days ago Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments 02:15 As the novel coronavirus spread through New York City in late March, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed something strange happening to patients' blood: signs of blood thickening and clotting were being detected in different organs by doctors from different specialties. This report produced by...