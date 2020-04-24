Global  

Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Giving Birth, Husband Joshua Jackson & 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson announced two days ago that they welcomed their first child and now she’s taking the time to thank her fans. “Thanks everyone!” the 33-year-old actress tweeted to fans who sent her well wishes about her new daughter. “I’m a mother!” Like everyone else stuck at home, Jodie has also [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth

Jodie Turner-Smith gives birth 00:29

 Actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have welcomed their first child.

