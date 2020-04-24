Global  

Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell Arrested on Felony Weapons & Drug Charges

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Jason Mitchell, the actor best known for his work in Straight Outta Compton and the Showtime series The Chi, was arrested this week. TMZ is reporting that the 33-year-old actor was arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges. Jason is facing four felony charges: “two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance [...]
