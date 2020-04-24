Global  

Eminem Comes To The Rescue For Detroit Healthcare Workers W/ Famous Mom’s Spaghetti

SOHH Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Eminem Comes To The Rescue For Detroit Healthcare Workers W/ Famous Mom's SpaghettiRap icon Eminem is keeping the positivity going. After celebrating over a decade of sobriety earlier this week, Slim Shady has come to the rescue for Detroit hospitals to hand-deliver cups of Mom's Spaghetti to health care workers. Eminem Fuels Up Detroit Healthcare Workers According to reports, Em went to Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital and […]

The post Eminem Comes To The Rescue For Detroit Healthcare Workers W/ Famous Mom’s Spaghetti appeared first on .
News video: Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers 01:00

 Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers Henry Ford Health System revealed that the Detroit rapper donated cups of spaghetti to healthcare workers in his hometown. Henry Ford Health System, via Instagram "Mom's spaghetti" is a nod to Eminem's Academy Award-winning single, "Lose...

