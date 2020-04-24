The original "Parks and Recreation" cast is set to reunite for a scripted special to raise money for coronavirus relief.

You Might Like

Tweets about this flankersaidso RT @ColliderVideo: I *literally* could not be happier about this! @parksandrecnbc is returning for a special episode featuring the entire c… 6 minutes ago @chessnotes @Nick_Offerman - Just hearing this great news gave me a semi. | 'Parks and Recreation' cast returning for scripted… https://t.co/9IdvNaMqww 8 minutes ago newsgyre ‘Parks and Recreation’ cast returning for scripted special to benefit coronavirus relief https://t.co/R1abudCv3V https://t.co/X1c7G7cbkP 23 minutes ago Cristin McDonnell RT @pitchfork: The cast of @ParksandRecNBC are reuniting for a new scripted special to benefit coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/oNPn… 24 minutes ago no context jem RT @RottenTomatoes: #ParksAndRec is returning April 30 for, “A Parks and Recreation Special!" The entire core cast of the show will return… 35 minutes ago ᓲOpemipoᓳ 'Parks and Recreation' cast returning for scripted special to benefit coronavirus relief - Fox News… https://t.co/yZZ2KLl2QV 44 minutes ago Rebel Scum Christine RT @Collider: 'Parks and Recreation' returning to NBC for a scripted charity special that will see Amy Poehler and the entire cast reprise… 53 minutes ago charelle 🌊 RT @consequence: Parks and Recreation's entire cast is returning for a 30-minute scripted special airing on April 30th: https://t.co/jr6GnS… 1 hour ago