America Ferrera Will Return for 'Superstore' Season 6 Premiere After Her Farewell Was Cut Short Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The season five finale of Superstore aired tonight and this season was supposed to feature the farewell of America Ferrera‘s character Amy. America, who is pregnant with her second child, made the decision earlier this year to leave the show, but now she will return for one more episode in season six amid the abrupt [...] The season five finale of Superstore aired tonight and this season was supposed to feature the farewell of America Ferrera‘s character Amy. America, who is pregnant with her second child, made the decision earlier this year to leave the show, but now she will return for one more episode in season six amid the abrupt [...] 👓 View full article

