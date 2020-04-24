Global  

America Ferrera Will Return for 'Superstore' Season 6 Premiere After Her Farewell Was Cut Short

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
America Ferrera Will Return for 'Superstore' Season 6 Premiere After Her Farewell Was Cut ShortThe season five finale of Superstore aired tonight and this season was supposed to feature the farewell of America Ferrera‘s character Amy. America, who is pregnant with her second child, made the decision earlier this year to leave the show, but now she will return for one more episode in season six amid the abrupt [...]
