Chris Hemsworth Meets Brad Pitt, Gets Starstruck Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chris Hemsworth met one of his favorite actors, Brad Pitt, last year at the L.A. premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and now he’s recounting the momentous occasion. “He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it,” the 36-year-old Aussie actor shared with People about [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com THE BIG GUNS! @chrishemsworth recounts meeting Brad Pitt for the first time. Stars get starstruck, just like us! https://t.co/BIi1mWRkmk 1 hour ago Elite Lifestyle Chris Hemsworth Meets Brad Pitt, Gets Starstruck Get More From This App : https://t.co/tMxrcyb1zt https://t.co/0D7YSoPCVu 1 hour ago