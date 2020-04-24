Global  

Chris Hemsworth Meets Brad Pitt, Gets Starstruck

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Chris Hemsworth met one of his favorite actors, Brad Pitt, last year at the L.A. premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and now he’s recounting the momentous occasion. “He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it,” the 36-year-old Aussie actor shared with People about [...]
