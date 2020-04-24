Flashback Friday: Gulshan Grover shares an unseen picture with Aamir Khan from an unreleased film

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Back in 1992, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha were all set to collaborate for India's most expensive film- Time Machine and to be directed by Masoom and Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur. Yes, it was supposed to be mounted on a lavish scale and made on an unheard budget. However, destiny had... 👓 View full article

