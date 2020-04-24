Global  

Fred The Godson Dead At 35, A$AP Rocky Says He Started Air Force Ones Trend, Joe Budden Thinks He Can See Fabolous + Lloyd Banks

SOHH Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Fred The Godson Dead At 35, A$AP Rocky Says He Started Air Force Ones Trend, Joe Budden Thinks He Can See Fabolous + Lloyd BanksThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on some major storylines including the death of Fred The Godson at the age of 35 and A$AP Rocky believing he made Air Force Ones a popular trend. Long Live Fred The Godson First, Jonny pays respect and speaks on the passing of […]

