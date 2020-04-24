Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maluma Drops 'ADMV' Song, Reveals What Lyrics Say in English

Maluma Drops 'ADMV' Song, Reveals What Lyrics Say in English

Just Jared Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Maluma has released his new song “ADMV,” which stands for “Amor De Mi Vida.” In English, this means “Love of My Life.” In the music video for the new song, the 26-year-old Colombian singer and songwriter transforms into an 80-year-old man. “This song is very special for me, this is something that comes from the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.